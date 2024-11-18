Chief SANDF golf day boosts Education Trust coffers

Now in its 11th year, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Education Trust continues to provide bursaries to children or dependents of soldiers who died on active duty or SANDF and Department of Defence (DoD) personnel severely injured on active duty.

Funding for the Trust, initially headed by now retired Roy Andersen, the former SANDF Reserve Force Chief, was by way of private sector donations, income from investments as well as voluntary contributions from soldiers and other uniformed personnel.

This year saw over R2 million generated from the annual Chief of the SANDF Golf Day and Education Trust gala dinner on 14 November.

Since its establishment in 2013, the Trust has provided educational assistance in the form of bursaries to 151 children ranging from primary through secondary to tertiary.

In the current financial year (2024/25) seven bursary applications have been submitted to the Trust. This is considerably down on, for example, the 29 bursaries approved in 2013. Among qualifications earned by Trust bursars are degrees in commerce, human resources and journalism as well as a hairdressing diploma and a commercial flying license.

The Trust mission reads to “effectively and efficiently provide and manage resources in support of the education of children or dependents of soldiers who died on active duty or members of the SANDF and DoD severely injured on active duty”. Funds awarded are paid directly to schools/ institutions where bursary holders study.