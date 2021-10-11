Chaplain General is new Goodwill Parcel Project patron

The officer at the helm of spiritual affairs in the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Chaplain General Monwabisi Jamangile is the new patron of the Goodwill Parcel Project (GPP).

The one-star general officer takes over from now retired SANDF chief director: human resources Norman Yengeni and was officially welcomed to the fold of the national defence force’s major morale booster at the SA Army Foundation in Clubview, Centurion.

In the absence of Foundation chair, Angel Ramphele, Jamangile was welcomed by Rosa Barros, who heads the foundation’s accounts and administration.

Speaking on behalf of Ramphele, Barros noted the GPP belonged to the Chief of the SANDF (General Rudzani Maphwanya) and its custodians are the warrant officers in all four services. “They are there to ensure all goes well with the GPP and its sponsors,” she told those present.







“The GPP honours the men and women of the SANDF for their service to the nation and continent, by protecting the territorial integrity of South Africa and beyond. This project honours and salutes them for their commitment and discipline in carrying out their duties under sometimes difficult circumstances. We extend our gratitude to all defence partners, sponsors and the business community who made and continue to make this project a reality for our deployed armed forces,” read the Ramphele message.