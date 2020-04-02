Casspir crashes whilst evading taxi in the Eastern Cape

A South African Army Casspir has crashed whilst trying to avoid a minibus taxi in the Eastern Cape, injuring some of the occupants.

Security video from a petrol station in Mthatha shows a taxi driving in the wrong lane as a Casspir speeds into view. The armoured vehicle takes evasive action, swerving to avoid the taxing and consequently losing control, crashing off the side of the road and overturning.

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) spokesperson Captain Thabo Sello said ten soldiers were travelling in the Casspir, and were from the 14 SA Infantry Battalion. One member was admitted to hospital.

The soldiers were on their way to a deployment point in Mthatha at the time of the incident. Nearly 3 000 soldiers have been deployed across the country to enforce the 21-day COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown.

“There was a taxi who was driving in the wrong lane and the driver of the military’s vehicle was trying to avoid the taxi when it crashed and rolled,” Sello told Times Live.







Provincial roads and transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the Casspir crashed on Nelson Mandela Drive on 30 March. “It veered off the road and crashed into a signpost of one of the fuel filling stations there.”