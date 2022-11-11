Camo Quran for SANDF

A further indication of the commitment of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) to religious diversity and tolerance in its ranks came this week when a Holy Quran – in camouflage – was presented to the country’s senior soldier.

SANDF Chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya, was on hand at 2 Military Hospital in Cape Town’s Wynberg suburb to receive the text in its camouflage cover from Sheik lrafaan Abrahams, Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) President.

The presentation is the successful culmination of discussions between the MJC and the national defence force to provide for the specific religious needs of Muslim personnel in uniform.

A SANDF Directorate Corporate Communication (DCC) statement has it the ceremony was an “indication of religious diversity and tolerance in the [national] defence force”.







“It attests the [national] defence force understands its mandate to defend, unite all people, embrace each other’s cultures and religions as enshrined in the Bill of Rights and clauses on freedom of religion, association, gathering and expression. It remains imperative for the [national] defence force to form relationships and a sense of community with Muslims as religious support is [an] important part of being human, which will impact positively on the

mental health and wellbeing of members in the defence community,” according to the statement issued in the name of Brigadier General Andries Mahapa, DCC Director.