Bullish Minister of Defence opens AAD 2022

The 11th edition of the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition was officially opened on Wednesday 21 September, under leaden skies and a moment of silence for five South African National Defence Forces soldiers who had died in a car crash while on deployment in Mpumalanga earlier in the week.

The dark backdrop of the clouds was brightened by three South African Airforce (SAAF) A109 helicopters trailing large national flags beneath, while the National Ceremonial Guard in their green tunics and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) band in their red tunics, completed the tableau below.

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise opened the trade fair – the biggest of its kind in Africa – saying AAD was a unique platform allowing the SANDF and other militaries to showcase their capabilities while letting defence agencies from the continent and beyond meet with defence industries to reflect on developments in the security sector and look for solutions for possible future threats.

The industry, she said, was an “indispensable asset” to the South African economy, and could hold the key to revitalising it, increasing the current 15 000 people directly employed across 120 companies. The sector could be resuscitated by “injecting finances into it”.

“The South African defence industry has great potential to be a formidable competitor on the global stage,” she said. “The 2020 NCACC [National Conventional Arms Control Committee] Annual Report shows that between 1 January and 31 December 2020, South African defence companies received orders for either equipment, services or other expertise from 106 foreign countries. This could have been more but for our adherence to the guidelines and the convention on arms sales.

“As a matter of fact, our armoured combat vehicles are a major export commodity to African countries. I strongly believe that many of the buyers of these vehicles saw and experienced them at previous AAD exhibitions. So, let us never underestimate the critical importance of this event. It is more than a show. It is more than an exhibition. It is an investment. It brings together peoples from across the globe.”

The trade fair, she said, was a golden opportunity for local defence industry companies to work with foreign defence companies who were keen to explore joint ventures where there could be natural synergy and cooperation. Some of the highlights for the next three days, she said, included the RDM Green Hydrogen Solutions launch, a critical intervention in the light of the current energy crisis both at home and across the world; a UAV conference looking at the use of the technology including migrant control; an ECM defence symposium; a cyber security conference; an air and space power conference; a general aviation conference and medical conference running alongside the exhibition.

The resuscitation of the South African defence industry also has to involve the transformation of the companies involved, in terms of race, gender and equality, she said, while developing SMEs run by individuals who would previously have been excluded from the industry. AAD 2022 was the first time that there was a South African pavilion established by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) at the expo dedicated to showcasing these SMEs, precisely to achieve this, allowing the SMEs to grow from the connections they would establish during AAD 2022.

Welcoming 10 000 young South African learners who had been specifically brought to AAD 2020 from all over the country to attend the show and motivational talks on aviation by pilots from the SAAF and US Air Force, she said she hoped the experience would be a gamechanger in their lives.







“When we sit down to evaluate the success of this event in the near future, I will be keen to hear how our collective investment in this monumental project has contributed to the empowerment of black people, women, youth, people with disabilities and emerging enterprises. We have a collective duty to build a country that truly belongs to all.”