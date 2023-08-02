Base clean-up and DoD gender seminar at Mobile Deployment Wing

The SA Air Force (SAAF) Mobile Deployment Wing (MDW), formerly Air Force Base (AFB) Swartkop, has been a hive of activity with a base-wide clean-up happening almost alongside a gender mainstreaming seminar.

The clean-up at the oldest and still operational SAAF base followed an exhortation by SAAF Chief, Lieutenant-General Wiseman Mbambo. According to Ad Astra interns Boitumelo Bapela and Nondumiso Ndhlela, the three-star said: “Bases and units’ neatness must be attended to without delays, because it tarnishes our image as the SAAF. We can be poor in terms of resources allocated but we must not be untidy and dirty. I have seen countries that are not well-resourced but their bases and units are impeccable and clean”.

The clean-up was taken on by Swartkop base commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Stephan van Zyl. The interns report further that MDW personnel “were eager to keep their environment friendly and the clean-up service was well received”. Overall the clean-up day was given a thumbs-up with Lieutenant-Colonel Boitshoko Ntsime reported as saying “ultimate success will be measured by the change of attitude from members of the community and reduction of illegal dumping around the base”.

The Department of Defence (DoD) put its Chief Directorate Transformation Management in the Women’s Month (August) frame with a seminar on DoD gender mainstreaming towards 2030.

The seminar, Benedict Rikhotso reports for Defence Corporate Communication (DCC), was a platform to “spark conversations that will advance justice, inclusion and diversity in the department’s operations and decision making procedures which will result in a more efficient, fair and great defence force”.