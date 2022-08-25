Artillery trains at CTC ahead of continental deployment

The senior soldier in the landward force cannot be termed a desk warrior as he is continuously on the move motivating his troops, attending communication and work sessions as well as flying the flag in foreign climes.

Ahead of an official visit to India SA Army Chief, Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha, spent time at the Combat Training Centre (CTC) in Northern Cape to oversee force preparation and training ahead of a continental deployment.

The dry and dusty expanses of the Lohathla training area are well suited for artillery training with the three-star reported as visiting “the blunt and sharp ends” of a deployed artillery battery. The battery from an unnamed unit in the SA Army Artillery Formation was, according to an SA Army social media correspondent, training in preparation for deployment to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The correspondent does not indicate if the gunners will be taking own guns to the central African country where they will – presumably – be part of the MONUSCO Force Intervention Brigade (FIB). The brigade is staffed by three Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries and has to now been infantry-based.







Mbatha used some time at CTC to highlight the importance of Women’s Month in the SA Army specifically and the wider SA National Defence Force (SANDF). He is reported as saying the presence of women training at CTC “speaks to what the country wants to see”. Taking the army image of a pride of lions, CArmy “highlighted how every soldier should look after each other in the same way a pride of lions sticks together. “Abiding with that will guarantee success,” according to the unnamed SA Army social media writer.