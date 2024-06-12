Army Technical Service Corps boosted by 47 qualified artisans

The largest SA National Defence Force (SANDF) service – the SA Army – can now call on the skills of an extra 47 qualified artisans to keep wheels turning and cooling units working, among others.

The 47, according to Lieutenant D Matlakala, honed and polished their skills for trade certification at the SA Army Technical Training Centre (TTC) in Centurion between 2017 and 2023.

During a graduation ceremony at the Thaba Tshwane town hall, the newly minted artisans were presented with qualification certificates ahead of being posted to units in the landward force where their specific skills will be put to best use. Wherever they find themselves the new artisans will be part of Technical Services Corps (TSC) troops.

Trade certificates were awarded for fitter and turners, diesel and refrigeration mechanics as well as auto electricians.

Colonel KD Zangqa, TTC Officer Commanding, told those at the trade certificate presentation the new artisans would do well to share their knowledge and experience with apprentices detached to their units.

Brigadier General MM Malefahlo, representing General Officer Commanding SA Army Support Formation Major General TE Mulaudzi, told the indoor certification ceremony that artisans are “pivotal” to ensure the readiness and effectiveness of South Africa’s armed forces.

“Their expertise in maintaining, repairing and innovating critical equipment is the backbone of our military’s operational capabilities,” she said, reminding graduates the skills they acquired are not just a tool for individual success but vital assets for the collective strength of the military.

The 47 new artisans bring to 143 the number of “tiffies” moved onto personnel strength since October last year.