Appreciation expressed to Roy Andersen for Education Trust effort

Retired Reserve Force chief Roy Andersen was thanked, honoured and appreciated for his effort in developing the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Education Trust.

The Trust is the brainchild of former SANDF chief, Solly Shoke, established to assist the children and families of servicemen and women who died in active service, in-country and continentally. When he went the trust route for the fund in 2013 ahead of it coming into being in October the same year he chose Andersen, then a major general heading the reserve component of the SANDF, to lead the trustees who would manage it.

Tribute was paid to Andersen at a Pretoria Country Club gathering late last month (September). Among those present were Shoke, SANDF honorary colonel and trust patron, Dr Irvin Khoza, along with what was reported as “a diverse group of dignitaries, military officials and trust supporters”.

“Andersen’s farewell function served as a testament to the Trust mission to effectively and efficiently provide and manage resources in support of the education of children or dependents of soldiers who died on active duty or members of the SANDF and Department of Defence (DoD) severely injured on active duty. His legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire and shape the future not only of the Education Trust but the SANDF in its entirety, ensuring the torch of excellence and commitment continues to burn brightly,” is how Staff Sergeant Nkosinathi Nkosi of SA Soldier reported on the function.