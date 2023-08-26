Answers sought on apparent SA defence ICT ransomware attack

In the same week South Africa’s senior soldier warned of “increasingly sophisticated threats” against military information and communication technology (ICT) both the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and Department of Defence (DoD) were reportedly subjected to a ransomware attack.

While not confirmed by the allegedly affected entities at the time of publishing, the attack purportedly by the Snatch group, extracted 1,6 TB of data from DoD systems. It allegedly contains military contracts, internal call signs, and personal information.

The motive for this alleged attack is not clear Democratic Alliance (DA) shadow defence and military veterans minister Kobus Marais said, other than the ransom attackers accuse the South African government of fuelling the “international illegal arms trade”.

In the light of SANDF Chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya’s mid-week address to MICSSA (Military Information and Communications Symposium of South Africa), he maintains Minister Thandi Modise should react “either declining or confirming the veracity of the alleged ransomware attack”.

“If confirmed, South Africa needs to know when the attack took place; what type/s of information was compromised, was a ransom demanded and – if yes – how much?”

While the country waits for confirmation, Marais note “it won’t be surprising if it turns out to be true”. This he justifies pointing to what he sees as skewed spending priorities in the DoD/SANDF. “These are questionable with most of the money going to non-essential expenditure which could have resulted in DoD IT (information technology) enterprise architecture becoming dated and vulnerable to ransomware attacks.”

Addressing MICSSA delegates at the CSIR Conference Centre this week, Maphwanya said the SANDF needed to modernise its ICT and “ensure” its information systems are secure in light of increasingly sophisticated threats. Defence ICT, according to him, is not “just a support capability but an arm of the fifth domain of warfare”.

In January, parliamentarians heard SANDF Cyber Command was functioning “but not optimally” from its head, Brigadier- General Mafi Mgobozi. He said the Command “is able to be proactive when responding to cyberattacks and can undertake threat analysis”. This includes detection and identification of cyber threats; development of threat taxonomy to predict possible threats; monitor adversary trends and doing the same for supply chain emerging threats.

South Africa’s cyber defence capacity at SANDF level has three strategic goals – capability development; cyber security awareness, research and training and national as well as international co-ordination and collaboration according to his presentation.