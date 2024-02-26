Ammunition accidents and defects under the training microscope

The profession of arms has long been known as a proud and dangerous one where close proximity to own and opposing forces’ ammunition can be hazardous in the extreme.

To minimise the hazard part from own ammunition, the Department of Defence (DoD) Ammunition School and School of Munitions outside De Aar in the Northern Cape province, this month (February) presented a five-day internal accidents and defects investigation course.

The course had as it primary focus equipping participants with the skills and knowledge to investigate ammunition related accidents and defects. The training emphasised, according to Lance Corporal T Mashishi, three crucial aspects – human factors, manufacturing faults and malfunctioning ammunition or weapon systems.

Participants actively engaged as an investigation team, ensuring they could analyse and determine the root causes of ammunition related incidents.

A collaborative approach ensured knowledge gained was accurately documented for future reference.

Officer Commanding DoD Ammunition Depot and School of Munitions, Colonel R Apollis, recognised the value of the course presenting certificates to all participants.

As the course concluded, it was evident the DoD Ammunition Depot and School of Munitions is “unwavering in its commitment to fostering a culture of safety and continuous improvement” Mashishi reported.