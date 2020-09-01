All women national state of disaster operation in North West

Women’s Month in North West ended on a high note with female soldiers, police, traffic officers and other law enforcement agencies mounting Operation Basadi.

The multi-facetted operation saw women manning roadblocks, doing patrols and ensuring curfew was not broken.

Fifty-nine people were arrested on charges of rape (13), assault (17), common assault (three), robbery (three), malicious damage to property (three), residential burglary (eight), theft (two), contravening protection orders (two), “possession of dangerous weapon” (one), possession of stolen property (two), defeating the ends of justice (one) and one driving under the influence.







According to Captain Z Nkabinde of SA National Defence Force (SANDF) North West Joint Tactical headquarters, the operation was “a sobering reminder of how strong and independent women are”.