AAD acknowledges “public concerns” around air force golf day

Support for SA Air Force (SAAF) Chief, Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo, in the wake of the renamed CAF (Chief Air Force) golf day soon after South African soldiers came under fire with 14 killed 3 800 km from home came from the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition after Mbambo was vilified in the media.

In statement, the four AAD partners, in alphabetical order – Armscor, the Commercial Aviation Association of SA (CAASA), the Department of Defence and Military Veterans (DoDMV), represented by the SAAF, and the SA Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries Association (AMD) – acknowledged “public concerns” around the “annual CAF benevolent golf day”.

The statement has it AAD remains committed to recognising and supporting the armed forces “ensuring that strategic collaborations continue to strengthen South Africa’s defence capabilities”. Sacrifices made by “courageous individuals in the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), particularly those involved in critical peacekeeping missions, are deeply honoured” it reads, in part.

“AAD and its leadership offers their heartfelt sympathies to the families [of those killed] and the entire SANDF community during this challenging period. Their dedication and bravery in the pursuit of peace and security will always be remembered.”

AAD, as per the statement, has “traditionally taken part in the SAAF golf day as a demonstration of our dedication to promoting involvement in the aerospace and defence sector. This event serves not only as a social gathering but also as a strategic networking opportunity, uniting essential industry stakeholders, decision-makers and defence collaborators”.

“These interactions are essential for enhancing relationships, promoting collaboration and aiding the enduring development of South Africa’s defence capabilities.”

On the major outcome of the golf day – revenue to boost worthy SAAF causes and charities – AAD notes the event “lays a crucial role in supporting the families of SAAF personnel in need, particularly those who have lost loved ones, as well as other SANDF charity initiatives”.

“The purpose of this year’s event was to reinforce and encourage the benevolent fundraising initiative, which aims to provide essential financial assistance to the surviving families of the brave soldiers who tragically lost their lives last week in the DRC. The funds raised will help address both the immediate and long-term needs of these bereaved families, ensuring they receive the necessary support during this difficult time.”

The SAAF statement on the golf day, released on 30 January two days after the event, has it Mbambo in agreement with the chiefs of the other two SANDF combat services – Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha (SA Army) and Vice Admiral Monde Lobese (SA Navy) – hosted an important meeting with “key strategic defence industry players”.

