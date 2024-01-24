2024 Senior Command and Staff Programme underway at SANWC

The academic year at the SA National War College (SANWC) in Centurion’s Irene is up and running with the 2024 Joint Senior Command and Staff Programme (JSCSP) enrolling 83 local and international students.

In addition to officers from the four SA National Defence Force (SANDF) services – the SA Air Force (SAAF), SA Army, SA Navy (SAN) and SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) – this year’s programme has seven international fellows. They are from Botswana, Brazil, India, Malawi, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The primary aim of the JSCSP, reports Ad Astra editor Captain Tebogo August, is to enhance SANDF joint operational capabilities by “preparing selected officers for senior command and staff posts in a common learning environment”.

This was echoed by SANWC Commandant, Brigadier Nelson Dlamini, in his welcoming address to the class of 2024.

He told them: “The JSCSP’s fundamental purpose is to prepare selected senior officers for senior appointments at the operational level of war, with a distinct overlap into the military strategic level by developing their command, staff and analytical skills”.

“This is enhanced by broadening professional understanding of single service and joint doctrine as well as planning for combined, inter-agency and multinational military operations in order to win future wars.”

Department of Defence (DoD) Human Resources Division Chief, Vice Admiral Asiel Kubu, told the class of 2024 they are “privileged” to have the opportunity to gain valuable lessons by way of sharing experiences and expertise in a multinational environment.

“The depth of knowledge and experience international fellow directing staff and international students bring will add versatility and much-needed global perspectives on defence management and military operations.

“The directing staff is mandated to equip you with the required operational skills and knowledge, to hone your leadership skills commensurate with challenges in the different challenges in the different dimensions of national security and beyond. I declare the JSCSP 2024 officially kick-started,” Kubu is reported as saying.