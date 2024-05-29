2 828 SANDF members deployed for the elections

A total of 2 828 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members are being deployed for the maintenance and preservation of law and order during the National and Provincial Election period.

South Africans are making their mark at various voting stations set up across the country on 29 May.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed the National Assembly that 2 828 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will be employed for service in cooperation with the South African Police Service (SAPS) for the prevention and combating of crime and for the maintenance and preservation of law and order during the National and Provincial Elections,” said the Presidency.

The employment of the SANDF personnel will form part of Operation Prosper and applies from 20 May to 7 June 2024.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the President’s office said the employment was authorised in accordance with the provisions of Section 201(2) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa of 1996, read with Section 19 of the Defence Act of 2002 (Act No.42 of 2002).

The expenditure for this employment is estimated at R59 451 704.