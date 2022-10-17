10 SAI replaces 21 SAI as RSABATT in FIB

Months of preparation, training and the rounds of inoculations and familiarisation briefings for 10 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion ended when the unit was bid farewell ahead of deployment to the United Nations (UN) mission in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The North West, Mafikeng- based unit will be the new South African component of the MONUSCO Force Intervention Brigade (FIB), operating in the east of the conflict-ridden country.

Ahead of boarding a UN chartered aircraft at Bloemfontein’s Bram Fisher International Airport, Chief of Staff Joint Operational Headquarters Brigadier General Lester Gardiner was on hand to give the troops the official SA National Defence Force (SANDF) farewell and wish them strength in the deployment.

Also on parade for the farewell were 16 Tanzania Peoples Defence Force soldiers who will be the FIB tactical intelligence unit, serving alongside South African soldiers with the same musterings.

“They are deploying as one force under the UN flag, demonstrating a good relationship between the countries,” an SA Soldier staffer reported.







The North West soldiers replace 21 SAI which returns to base at Doornkop, south of Johannesburg.