1 Military Hospital hosts a change of command parade in Thaba Tshwane

The South African Military Health Service (SAMHS) witnessed a leadership transition at 1 Military Hospital last week as Major General (Dr) Nsizwa Skosana handed over the command baton to the General Officer Commanding, Brigadier General (Dr) David Ramaswe.

The incoming General Officer Commanding was the Officer Commanding of the Institute for Aviation Medicine before he assumed duty at 1 Military Hospital. Ramaswe, the SAMHS said, is a patriotic diplomatic doctor who has participated in various SANDF deployments and peace support missions across the African continent. Additionally, he has represented the SANDF on international assignments in Germany and Washington DC, USA. His service has awarded him with numerous decorations and awards, “highlighting his outstanding contributions to the military and medical fraternities.”

The outgoing General Officer Commanding, Skosana, served the SANDF in various roles, including being a care-taker Doctor to the former Presidents, Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki and recently served as the Officer Commanding of the Presidential Medical Unit. He has been appointed the Chief Director Military Health Force Support at the SA Military Health Service Headquarters.

Amongst the guests who attended the parade on Friday were the Surgeon General, Lieutenant General Peter Maphaha, together with his Command Council. Senior members from other Arms of Service were in attendance, displaying the One Force Concept. The former Surgeon General, Lieutenant General (Retired) Aubrey Sedibe, was also in attendance along with friends and families of the two Generals.