Parliamentary debate to seek accountability on DRC tragedy

The National Assembly will convene today, Monday, 10 February 2025, to debate the South African National Defence Force’s (SANDF’s) presence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The discussion, pushed for by the Democratic Alliance (DA), follows the tragic deaths of fourteen SANDF soldiers, raising serious concerns about the nature of their deployment.

South Africans are seeking answers about how this loss occurred under the leadership of Commander in Chief, President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, whom the DA have called out for “blatant incompetence” and “lack of care”. While the mission is still labeled as a peacekeeping effort by the Government, growing evidence suggests SANDF troops have been drawn into an escalating regional conflict for which they were ill-prepared.

Criticism has mounted against Minister Motshekga’s handling of the crisis and President Ramaphosa’s silence in the wake of the tragedy. Many argue that SANDF troops have been inadequately supported, a claim that was further highlighted during an extraordinary meeting of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence (JSCD) on Tuesday, 4 February 2025. During the session, Minister Motshekga repeatedly struggled to provide clear answers about the decision-making process behind the deployment. She denied that the mission was anything other than peacekeeping and insisted that troops were adequately equipped, statements that have been widely challenged.

Another JSCD meeting on Friday, 7 February 2025, saw committee members intensify their calls for transparency. The DA further urged President Ramaphosa to clarify the basis of the deployment decision, particularly given the Minister’s lack of accountability. The party also demanded the immediate withdrawal of SANDF forces to prevent further casualties.

However, oversight efforts have been hindered by ANC-appointed JSCD Co-Chairpersons, who the DA have accused of protecting the President and Minister from scrutiny. Their reluctance to facilitate full parliamentary oversight has fuelled concerns about the decision-making process behind South Africa’s military engagements abroad.

In response to these developments, the DA has called for an urgent JSCD session immediately following Monday’s debate. The party remains firm in its demand for accountability, arguing that the government’s mismanagement has led to unnecessary loss of life.