A Guide to the SANDF

Contents
Chapter 1: Meet the SANDF
Chapter 1A: SANDF structure
Chapter 2: Legislation
Chapter 2A: Anti-terror legislation
Chapter 3: Policy
Chapter 3A: The nature of war
Chapter 4: Budget
Chapter 5: Civilian oversight
Chapter 6: The SANDF
Chapter 6A: Some thoughts on orders
Chapter 6B: Staff organisation explained
Chapter 7: The Joint Operations Division
Chapter 8: Special Forces
Chapter 9 Army
Chapter 9C: Unit histories
Chapter 9A: Some thoughts on unit organisation
Chapter 9B: SA Army armament
Chapter 9D: Division histories
Chapter 9G: Statistics
Chapter 9F: Vision 2020 Organograms
Chapter 9H: Uniforms
Chapter 9i: Load bearing equipment
Chapter 9J: Rations
Chapter-10: The SA Air Force
Chapter-10A: History
Chapter-10B: Squadrons
Chapter-10C: Equipment
Chapter-10E: Air Power
Chapter-10F: The SAPS Air Wing
Chapter-12: The SA Military Health Service
Chapter-12A: Unit histories
Chapter-12B: The medical battalion group
Chapter-12C: Casualty estimates
Chapter-13: Intelligence
