The Past Week in Defence #59 (21 June – 27 June 2021)

In this week’s edition, the United Nations Force Intervention Brigade in the Democratic Republic of Congo gets a troop boost, Zambia showcases new military hardware, human rights abuse is rife in terrorist-torn Cabo Delgado as Mozambique struggles to contain the insurgency and the Southern African Development Community gives the thumbs-up for a military force to Mozambique.

In SANDF news, Cuban mechanics are refurbishing Olifant tanks and are not a security threat according to defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the SANDF is moving from a mandate driven to a budget driven defence force, the Department of Defence is attempting to regain lost skills, the SA Navy Hydrographic Office marks 70 years of service, and soldiers tasked with border protection are arrested.

In industry news, Denel Dynamics aims to pay 30% of June salaries.







00:00:56 – Four country troop boost for FIB 00:01:41 – Zambia showcases new military hardware during military parade

00:03:14 – Human rights abuse rife in terrorist-torn Cabo Delgado as Mozambique struggles to contain insurgency 00:04:23 – SADC thumbs-up for military force to Mozambique

00:05:28 – Cuban mechanics refurbishing Olifant tanks

00:06:53 – Cuban military mechanics not a security threat says Mapisa-Nqakula

00:07:51 – SANDF moving from mandate driven to budget driven defence force

00:09:32 – DoD attempting to regain lost skills – Mapisa-Nqakula

00:11:09 – SAN Hydrographic Office marks 70 years of service