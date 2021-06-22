The Past Week in Defence #58 (14 June – 20 June 2021)

Written by Justin Cronje
1

In this week’s edition, Tunisia is set to receive T-6 trainers next year and more there is more opposition to proposed changes to South Africa’s gun laws.

In SANDF news, the Department of Defence updates cabinet on major acquisition projects, serious questions arise from a Department of Defence presentation, Mapisa-Nqakula’s five-point action plan comes under the spotlight, soldiers confiscate R1 million plus worth of illegal cigarettes and border protection prevents drugs worth millions of Rands reaching South Africa.

In industry news, there is progress with the Simonstown dockyard renewal, Leidos, Paramount USA and Vertex Aerospace enter the final phase of the US Special Operations Command Armed Overwatch Competition and Paramount’s Technical Aviation Academy opens its doors at Wonderboom.



00:00:52 – Tunisia to receive T-6 trainers next year
00:01:37 – More voices added to anti-gun law change lobby
00:02:28 – DoD updates cabinet on major acquisition projects
00:04:53 – Serious questions arise from Department of Defence presentation
00:07:46 – Mapisa-Nqakula’s five-point action plan comes under the spotlight
00:09:45 – Soldiers confiscate R1 million plus worth of illegal cigarettes
00:11:07 – Border protection prevents drugs worth millions reaching South Africa
00:11:43 – Progress with dockyard renewal
00:12:54 – Leidos, Paramount USA and Vertex Aerospace enter final phase of SOCOM’s Armed Overwatch Competition
00:14:07 – Paramount’s Technical Aviation Academy opens doors at Wonderboom

