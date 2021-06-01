The Past Week in Defence #54 (17 May – 23 May 2021)

In this week’s edition, Cameroon takes delivery of military hardware for its Central African Republic peacekeeping mission and Kruger poaching numbers rise as lockdown eases.

In SANDF news, Defence Minister Mapisa-Nqakula bemoans R15 billion budget reduction, defence oversight committees note Mapisa-Nqakula’s affordable defence ambition plan, sexual exploitation and abuse offenders are to be speedily dealt with in the military, soldiers confiscate illicit cigarettes and wildlife on border patrol duty, military veterans’ database “cleansing” is underway and an improvement is expected in military veterans’ affairs.

In industry news, Paramount’s Bronco II is selected by US Special Operations Command for its Armed Overwatch demonstration and aerospace and the South African defence sector identifies viable investments.







