The Past Week in Defence #54 (17 May – 23 May 2021)

Written by Justin Cronje -
5

In this week’s edition, Cameroon takes delivery of military hardware for its Central African Republic peacekeeping mission and Kruger poaching numbers rise as lockdown eases.

In SANDF news, Defence Minister Mapisa-Nqakula bemoans R15 billion budget reduction, defence oversight committees note Mapisa-Nqakula’s affordable defence ambition plan, sexual exploitation and abuse offenders are to be speedily dealt with in the military, soldiers confiscate illicit cigarettes and wildlife on border patrol duty, military veterans’ database “cleansing” is underway and an improvement is expected in military veterans’ affairs.

In industry news, Paramount’s Bronco II is selected by US Special Operations Command for its Armed Overwatch demonstration and aerospace and the South African defence sector identifies viable investments.



Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and IHeartRadio.

00:00:58 – Cameroon takes delivery of military hardware for CAR peacekeeping mission
00:02:00 – Kruger poaching numbers rise as lockdown eases
00:03:33 – Defence Minister bemoans R15 billion budget reduction
00:05:04 – Defence oversight committees note Mapisa-Nqakula’s affordable defence ambition plan
00:06:46 – SEA offenders to be speedily dealt with in the military
00:08:03 – Soldiers confiscate illicit cigarettes and wildlife on border patrol duty
00:09:35 – Military veterans’ database “cleansing” underway
00:10:47 – Improvement expected in military veterans’ affairs with own budget
00:11:29 – Bronco II selected by US Special Operations Command for Armed Overwatch demo
00:13:15 – Aerospace and defence sector identifies viable investments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR