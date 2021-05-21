The Past Week in Defence #53 (10 May – 16 May 2021)

In this week’s edition, South Africa is in “conversation” with Mozambique on Operation Copper patrols, Seriti Commission judges could face misconduct charges and De Lille’s Beit Bridge fence takes more flak.

In SANDF news, Shoke will leave as longest serving SANDF Chief, the SANDF is fighting abalone poaching in the Overstrand and soldiers recover three vehicles worth R900 000.

In industry news, DCD and Sherp showcase an innovative amphibious vehicle, Armscor is looking to foreign countries and government agencies for income, SVI’s armoured guardhouse is proven in action, the Aerospace and Defence Masterplan highlights projects that could stabilise the defence industry, Denel’s decay is to be taken up in Parliament and Denel Land Systems is unable to pay May 2021 salaries.







00:00:53 – South Africa in “conversation” with Mozambique on Operation Copper

00:02:29 – Seriti Commission judges could face misconduct charges

00:03:14 – More flak for De Lille’s Beit Bridge fence

00:04:13 – Lack of progress on defence projects questioned

00:06:00 – Shoke leaving as longest serving SANDF Chief

00:07:21 – SANDF fighting abalone poaching in the Overstrand

00:08:57 – Soldiers recover three vehicles worth R900 000

00:09:43 – DCD and Sherp showcase innovative amphibious vehicle

00:11:17 – Armscor looking to foreign countries and government agencies for income 00:12:05 – SVI armoured guardhouse proven in action

00:12:52 – Aerospace and Defence Masterplan highlights projects that could stabilise the defence industry

00:13:59 – Denel decay to be taken up in Parliament

00:14:46 – Denel Land Systems unable to pay May 2021 salaries