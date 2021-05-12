The Past Week in Defence #52 (3 May – 9 May 2021)

https://www.defenceweb.co.za/wp-content/uploads/Podcasts/TPWD-52.mp3 In this week’s edition, there is still no date for a high level Southern African Development Community meeting on Mozambique and South Africa’s defence budget is falling to .86% of its Gross Domestic Product.

In SANDF news, the Ratel marks 43 years’ service as its replacement slips further away, Mapisa-Nqakula’s Ministry is one of the most expensive in Cabinet, the Reserve Force loses a dedicated and professional officer, the Chief of the SANDF farewell tour will take place in six provinces, the SANDF misses its Public Protector Interferon deadline, Mbambo is the fifth SA Air Force Chief since 1994 and stolen copper has been recovered during border operations.

In industry news, the Aerospace and Defence Masterplan identifies short-term revenue opportunities, the SA Air Force is worried Denel is dragging it down and Solidarity wants Denel to work, despite a court order against it.

Available on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Stitcher, IHeartRadio and Spotify.

00:01:00 – Still no date for high level SADC/Mozambique meeting

00:02:00 – SA defence budget falling to only .86% of GDP

00:03:20 – Ratel marks 43 years’ service as replacement slips further away

00:05:00 – Mapisa-Nqakula’s Ministry one of the most expensive in Cabinet

00:06:00 – Reserve Force loses a dedicated and professional officer

00:06:32 – CSANDF farewell tour will take in six provinces

00:08:22 – SANDF misses Public Protector Interferon deadline

00:09:28 – Mbambo is fifth SAAF Chief since 1994

00:10:04 – Stolen copper recovered during border ops

00:10:56 – Aerospace and Defence Masterplan identifies short-term revenue opportunities

00:12:50 – Denel dragging the SAAF down

00:15:09 – Solidarity wants Denel to work, despite court order