The Past Week in Defence #51 (26 April – 2 May 2021)

In this week’s edition, international military expenditure is not affected by COVID-19, the Cabo Delgado insurgency highlights the need for an adequately funded SA National defence force, the SADC has a “responsibility” to help Mozambique and the United Democratic Movement asks the Defence Portfolio Committee to investigate apparent Ministerial financial abuse.

In SANDF news, 15 SA Infantry Battalion’s DRC deployment could last longer, new Reserve Force insignia is still on the to-do list and power cuts at SANDF bases and facilities are not an option.

In industry news, South African companies commit to grow the aerospace and defence sectors under a new Masterplan, and Denel lost a Seeker 400 in a 2020 crash.







