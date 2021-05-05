The Past Week in Defence #51 (26 April – 2 May 2021)

Written by Justin Cronje -
1

In this week’s edition, international military expenditure is not affected by COVID-19, the Cabo Delgado insurgency highlights the need for an adequately funded SA National defence force, the SADC has a “responsibility” to help Mozambique and the United Democratic Movement asks the Defence Portfolio Committee to investigate apparent Ministerial financial abuse.

In SANDF news, 15 SA Infantry Battalion’s DRC deployment could last longer, new Reserve Force insignia is still on the to-do list and power cuts at SANDF bases and facilities are not an option.

In industry news, South African companies commit to grow the aerospace and defence sectors under a new Masterplan, and Denel lost a Seeker 400 in a 2020 crash.



00:00:49 – International military expenditure not affected by COVID-19
00:02:03 – Cabo Delgado insurgency highlights need for adequately funded defence force
00:03:15 – SADC has “responsibility” to help Mozambique
00:04:21 – UDM leader asks Defence Portfolio Committee to investigate apparent Ministerial financial abuse
00:06:16 – 15 SAI DRC deployment could last longer
00:07:16 – New Reserve Force insignia still on the to-do list
00:08:19 – Power cuts at SANDF bases and facilities not an option
00:09:20 – South African companies commit to grow aerospace and defence sectors under new Masterplan
00:13:10 – Denel lost a Seeker 400 in a 2020 crash

