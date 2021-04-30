The Past Week in Defence #50 (19 April – 25 April 2021)

In this week’s edition, on the continent, Kenya commissions C-145 Skytrucks, South African defence analyst says UN findings on Private Military Contractors in Africa is “a bit rich”, less than half of SA Police Service aircraft are operational and 900 service delivery protests took place in South Africa over six months.

In SANDF news, new camouflage combat dress, boots and caps destined for SA soldiers, retired Joint Operations Chief of Staff questions former uMkhonto weSizwe appointments to the Military Command Council, a thousand plus Reserves find full-time employment with Correctional Services, gunners give a time-honoured tribute to “their” general, power is restored at the Dunnottar military base, and SA Air Force helis are part of Table Mountain firefighting efforts.

In industry news, April salaries are unable to payed at Denel Land Systems while Denel Dynamics April salaries are unlikely and RDM and Northrop Grumman collaborate on precision-guided long range artillery ammunition. Available on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher and IHeartRadio.

00:01:05 – Kenya commissions C-145 Skytrucks

00:01:38 – UN findings on PMCs in Africa “a bit rich”

00:02:43 – Less than half of SAPS aircraft are operational

00:04:01 – 900 service delivery protests in South Africa over six months

00:05:18 – New camouflage combat dress, boots and caps for SA soldiers

00:06:04 – Retired JOps Chief of Staff questions former MK appointments to MCC

00:07:25 – Thousand plus Reserves find full-time employment with Correctional Services

00:08:00 – Gunners time-honoured tribute to “their” general

00:09:01 – Power restored at Dunnottar military base

00:10:00 – SAAF helicopters part of Table Mountain firefighting efforts

00:11:12 – Denel Land Systems unable to pay April salaries

00:11:55 – April salaries unlikely at Denel Dynamics







00:13:01 – RDM and Northrop Grumman collaborate on precision-guided long range artillery ammunition