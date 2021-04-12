The Past Week in Defence #47 (29 March – 4 April 2021)

As Africa’s leading defence news portal, defenceWeb aims to give you the latest updates on African defence, the South African National Defence Force and the defence industry.

In this week’s edition, on the continent, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency helicopters are delivered, questions arise over South Africa’s arms supplies to Mozambique as violence spikes in Cabo Delgado, South Africa was warned on Mozambique insurrection last year, the National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security has been released and a policing report says automatic weapons should not be used on protesters.

In SANDF news, the Makhanda infantry base is not secure after its fence was stolen, the Department of Defence emerges as a top 10 contributor to the Auditor General’s irregular expenditure list, Private sector security are guarding the building housing Defence headquarters, and Defence committees are not finished with 1 Military Hospital.

In industry news, Armscor further explains efforts to leverage Intellectual Property and Hensoldt South Africa and the CSIR partner on radar development.







Available on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Stitcher, Spotify and IHeartRadio.

00:00:56 – NIMASA helicopters delivered 00:01:18 – Questions arise over SA’s arms supplies to Mozambique

00:02:43 – SA warned on Mozambique insurrection last year

00:03:47 – National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security

00:05:13 – Automatic weapons should not be used on protesters says policing report

00:06:24 – Makhanda infantry base not secure

00:07:51 – DoD a top 10 contributor to AG irregular expenditure list 00:09:03 – Private sector security guarding building housing Defence headquarters

00:10:26 – Defence committees not finished with 1 Military Hospital

00:11:53 – Armscor further explains efforts to leverage IP