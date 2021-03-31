The Past Week in Defence #46 (22 March – 28 March 2021)

In this week’s edition, on the continent, PT Dirgantara Indonesia hands over a CN235 maritime patrol aircraft to Senegal, the first Nigerian JF-17 Thunder arrives home, Angola is confirmed to be operating HSI 32 interceptors, additional helicopters are to join the Mozambican military as mercenaries are eased back, the controversial Beit Bridge fence will not be repaired and nanosatellites are set to boost SA maritime security.

In SANDF news, jungle training for quick reaction forces takes place ahead of deployment to the DRC and Sandu and the SANDF lock legal horns over COVID-19 vaccinations.

And in industry news, the Public Enterprises Minister is called to explain Middle East arms sales, Damen Shipyards Cape Town launches the first SA Navy Multi-Mission Inshore Patrol Vessel and a legal firm is under investigation for improper links with Denel.







00:01:01 – PTDI hands over CN235 to Senegal 00:02:13 – First Nigerian JF-17 Thunder arrives home 00:03:02 – Angola confirmed to be operating HSI 32 interceptors

00:04:16 – Additional helicopters to join the Mozambican military as mercenaries are eased back

00:05:36 – Beit Bridge fence will not be repaired – De Lille

00:06:25 – Nanosatellites to boost SA maritime security

00:07:06 – Jungle training for quick reaction force ahead of DRC deployment

00:08:24 – Sandu and SANDF lock legal horns over COVID-19 vaccinations

00:09:43 – Public Enterprises Minister called to explain Middle East arms sales

00:12:13 – Damen Shipyards Cape Town launches first SA Navy Multi-Mission Inshore Patrol Vessel