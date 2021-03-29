The Past Week in Defence #45 (15 March – 21 March 2021)

In this week’s edition, on the continent, fifteen crew are kidnapped in the Gulf of Guinea and the US military will train Mozambican soldiers.

In SANDF news, the Department of Defence website is up again but full of glitches, over R1 billion in irregular, fruitless and wasteful Department of Defence expenditure is under investigation, Defence Intelligence’s effectiveness is questioned, military veterans are to be part of a rail infrastructure protection project, Ramaphosa authorises the extension of SA’s continental military deployments, the SA Air Force Museum airshow is a no-go for the second year running, South Africa loses two veteran pilots in a crash, the Public Protector is also on the Interferon trail and Mapisa-Nqakula’s Sexual Exploitation and Abuse task team proposes “a small start” for defence sexual misconduct centre.

And in industry news, Sat-Com launches a new Hammer Head radio ideal for a variety of built-in applications, including marine and The National Defence Industry Council updates Parliament on initiatives to support the defence industry.







00:01:07 – Fifteen crew kidnapped in Gulf of Guinea

00:01:45 – US military training Mozambican armed forces 00:02:35 – Department of Defence website up again but full of glitches

00:03:35 – Over R1 billion in irregular, fruitless and wasteful Department of Defence expenditure under investigation

00:05:06 – Defence Intelligence effectiveness questioned

00:06:11 – Military veterans to be part of rail infrastructure protection project

00:07:18 – Ramaphosa authorises extension of SA’s continental military deployments 00:08:07 – SA Air Force Museum air show a no-go for the second year running

00:08:50 – Sad day for SA military aviation 00:09:36 – Public Protector also on the Interferon trail

00:10:37 – Mapisa-Nqakula’s sexual exploitation and abuse task team proposes “a small start” for defence sexual misconduct centre

00:11:53 – Sat-Com launches new Hammer Head radio