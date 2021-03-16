The Past Week in Defence #44 (8 March – 14 March 2021)

Written by Justin Cronje -
In this week’s edition, on the continent, MBDA confirms Egypt has ordered VL MICA missiles for its corvettes.

In SANDF news, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is taken to task for non-attendance at oversight meetings, A sexual misconduct report says SANDF culture needs reform, military veterans’ affairs remain under the microscope as a presidential military veterans’ task team identifies seven action areas, 43 SA Brigade jungle warfare training is underway in Limpopo, the troubled Badger project falls far behind, and Army Support Base Bloemfontein provides top-class maintenance services.

In industry news, a University of Kwa-Zulu Natal hybrid rocket achieves a record 18 km altitude, Armscor reports progress on the naval dockyard’s renewal, Denel lists highlights in its otherwise bleak annual report as their legal woes continue and the company has to answer “reckless trading” questions from Public Enterprises Minister Pravhin Gordhan.



00:02:08 – Sexual misconduct report says SANDF culture needs reform
00:03:13 – Defence Minister taken to task for non-attendance at oversight meetings
00:04:33 – Military veterans’ affairs remain under the microscope
00:06:00 – Presidential military veterans’ task team identifies seven action areas
00:07:01 -43 SA Brigade jungle warfare training in Limpopo
00:08:07 -Troubled Badger project far behind, with little hope in sight
00:09:07 -Top-class maintenance and service from ASB Bloemfontein
00:09:57 – UKZN hybrid rocket achieves record 18 km altitude in Overberg launch
00:11:07 -Armscor reports progress on dockyard renewal
00:11:55 – NCACC challenged by poor reporting, outdated IT systems
00:12:36 – Denel lists highlights in otherwise bleak annual report
00:14:04 – Denel’s legal woes continue
00:14:50 – Denel “reckless trading” questions for Minister Gordhan

