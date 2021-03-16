The Past Week in Defence #44 (8 March – 14 March 2021)

In this week’s edition, on the continent, MBDA confirms Egypt has ordered VL MICA missiles for its corvettes.

In SANDF news, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is taken to task for non-attendance at oversight meetings, A sexual misconduct report says SANDF culture needs reform, military veterans’ affairs remain under the microscope as a presidential military veterans’ task team identifies seven action areas, 43 SA Brigade jungle warfare training is underway in Limpopo, the troubled Badger project falls far behind, and Army Support Base Bloemfontein provides top-class maintenance services.

In industry news, a University of Kwa-Zulu Natal hybrid rocket achieves a record 18 km altitude, Armscor reports progress on the naval dockyard’s renewal, Denel lists highlights in its otherwise bleak annual report as their legal woes continue and the company has to answer “reckless trading” questions from Public Enterprises Minister Pravhin Gordhan.







00:02:08 – Sexual misconduct report says SANDF culture needs reform 00:03:13 – Defence Minister taken to task for non-attendance at oversight meetings

00:04:33 – Military veterans’ affairs remain under the microscope 00:06:00 – Presidential military veterans’ task team identifies seven action areas

00:07:01 -43 SA Brigade jungle warfare training in Limpopo

00:08:07 -Troubled Badger project far behind, with little hope in sight

00:09:07 -Top-class maintenance and service from ASB Bloemfontein 00:09:57 – UKZN hybrid rocket achieves record 18 km altitude in Overberg launch

00:11:07 -Armscor reports progress on dockyard renewal

00:11:55 – NCACC challenged by poor reporting, outdated IT systems

00:12:36 – Denel lists highlights in otherwise bleak annual report

00:14:04 – Denel’s legal woes continue