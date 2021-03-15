The Past Week in Defence #43 (1 March – 7 March 2021)

In this week’s edition, on the continent, France’s UFAST launches a Senegalese patrol boat, De Haas interceptors are delivered to Nigeria, Gazelle helicopters are delivered to the Mozambican Air Force and Dyck Advisory Group will investigate after Amnesty says it shot at civilians in Mozambique.

In SANDF news, finance minister nixes defence committee budget recommendations, midlife upgrades for SA Navy platforms are on hold pending funding, and soldiers seize R18 million worth of smuggled cigarettes.

In industry news, the UAE orders Seeker 400 UAVs for its Presidential Guard, Denel announces the resignation of its CFO in the latest management exit, the Joint Standing Committee on Defence the highlights woeful state of the local defence industry and the Special Investigating Unit is investigating Denel over an irregular contract with Telspace Systems and misappropriation of Intellectual Property and is looking at recovering some of the money paid by Denel to VR Laser Services.







00:01:03 – France’s UFAST launches Senegalese patrol boat

00:01:46 – De Haas interceptors delivered to Nigeria

00:02:50 – Gazelles delivered to Mozambican Air Force

00:03:24 – Dyck Advisory Group to investigate after Amnesty says it shot at civilians in Mozambique

00:04:25 – Finance minister nixes defence committee budget recommendations

00:05:27 – Midlife upgrades for SAN platforms on hold pending funding says Armscor

00:06:23 – Soldiers seize R18 million worth of smuggled cigarettes 00:07:29 – UAE orders Seeker 400 UAVs for its Presidential Guard

00:07:51 – Denel announces resignation of CFO in latest management exit 00:08:21 – Joint Standing Committee on Defence highlights woeful state of local defence industry

00:09:56 – SIU investigating Denel over irregular contract with Telspace Systems