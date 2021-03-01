The Past Week in Defence #41 (15 February – 21 February 2021)

In this week’s edition, on the continent, Egypt requests $200 million worth of RIM-116C missiles and the US Navy seizes illicit weapons from two dhows off Somalia.
In SANDF news, soldiers are still enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown and aiding police, the SANDF adds to its one-star general numbers, the Democratic Alliance believes military hospital management and operation should be a provincial competency, Damen Shipyards Cape Town and the SA Navy hold a blessing ceremony for the first new inshore patrol vessel, and SA Air Force helicopters are once again major components of a rescue.
In industry news, Denel is forced to look overseas for revenue while at risk of collapse as money runs out and an oversight committee calls for further explanation of Denel’s woes. There is a wait-and-see attitude on new SOE model and Armscor highlights strategic facilities.
