The Past Week in Defence #37 (18 January – 24 January 2021)

In this week’s edition, on the continent, Tunisia emerges as a big customer for Turkish military hardware, the Nigerian Army is operating Isotrex armoured personnel carriers as it orders another 52 Ezugwu armoured vehicles, Ethiopia is operating Chinese mobile bridges, the British Army trains its 500th Somali soldier in infantry skills as the US military’s Africom commander visits Somalia and the Kenya Police Air Wing is dissolved and merged into a new department.

In SANDF news, COVID-19 puts paid to Armed Forces Day 2021, a Presidential letter authorising soldier beach patrols is received by the Joint Standing Committee on Defence, the SAAF assists in the rescue of six flood victims and misses its flying hour targets.

In industry news, Denel is seeking a professional auctioneer, Alaris Antennas assists Hensoldt South Africa to combat rhino poaching and the Lanseria Aerospace and Defence Trade Show is cancelled.







Available on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher and IHeartRadio.

00:01:51 – Nigerian Army operating Isotrex armoured vehicles

00:02:41 – Nigerian Army orders another 52 Ezugwu armoured vehicles

00:03:30 – Ethiopia operating Chinese mobile bridges

00:04:33 – British Army trains 500th Somali soldier in infantry skills

00:05:42 – Africom commander visits Somalia

00:06:30 – Kenya Police Air Wing dissolved, merged into new department

00:07:09 – COVID-19 puts paid to Armed Forces Day 2021

00:07:47 – Presidential letter authorising soldier beach patrols received by JSCD

00:08:41 – SAAF assists in rescue of six flood victims

00:09:49 – SAAF misses flying hour targets

00:10:37 – Denel seeking professional auctioneer

00:11:29 – Alaris Antennas assists Hensoldt South Africa to combat rhino poaching