The Past Week in Defence #36 (11 January – 17 January 2021)

In this week’s edition, on the continent, Navantia receives a contract from the Moroccan Navy, the first locally built Gowind corvette joins the Egyptian Navy, Mali receives additional Mi-35 attack helicopters, the Gulf of Guinea is confirmed as the world’s piracy hotspot, a Nigerien C-130 Hercules arrives home from the United States and Uganda is revealed to be a Hizir Armoured Personnel Carrier customer.
In SANDF news, the defence force highlights successes in its latest annual report, a Reserve Force unit is on “beach patrol” duty, COVID-19 delays the 2020 SA Air Force pupil pilots course, the SA Navy now has a situational awareness centre and the SAS Galeshewe is decommissioned to reserve status.
In industry news, Denel is still seeing interest in the Rooivalk attack helicopter and Hensoldt South Africa is executing an Argos II sensor contract for the German police.
Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and IHeartRadio.