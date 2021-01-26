The Past Week in Defence #36 (11 January – 17 January 2021)

In this week’s edition, on the continent, Navantia receives a contract from the Moroccan Navy, the first locally built Gowind corvette joins the Egyptian Navy, Mali receives additional Mi-35 attack helicopters, the Gulf of Guinea is confirmed as the world’s piracy hotspot, a Nigerien C-130 Hercules arrives home from the United States and Uganda is revealed to be a Hizir Armoured Personnel Carrier customer.

In SANDF news, the defence force highlights successes in its latest annual report, a Reserve Force unit is on “beach patrol” duty, COVID-19 delays the 2020 SA Air Force pupil pilots course, the SA Navy now has a situational awareness centre and the SAS Galeshewe is decommissioned to reserve status.

In industry news, Denel is still seeing interest in the Rooivalk attack helicopter and Hensoldt South Africa is executing an Argos II sensor contract for the German police.







00:01:01 – Navantia receives Moroccan Navy contract

00:01:34 – First locally built Gowind corvette joins Egyptian Navy

00:02:59 – Mali receives additional Mi-35 attack helicopters

00:03:23 – Gulf of Guinea confirmed as world piracy hotspot

00:04:46 – Nigerien C-130 arrives home from the United States

00:05:27 – Uganda revealed as Hizir APC customer

00:06:11 – SANDF highlights successes in latest annual report

00:08:17 – Reserve Force unit on “beach patrol” duty

00:08:53 – Long delay in 2020 SAAF pupil pilots course caused by COVID-19

00:09:50 – SAN now has a situational awareness centre

00:10:43 – Galeshewe decommissioned to reserve status

00:11:38 – Denel still seeing interest in Rooivalk