The Past Week in Defence #33 (5 December – 11 December 2020)

In this week’s edition, on the continent, Egypt unveils the Temsah 4 Armoured Personnel Carrier, Senegal is to receive more Epsilon trainers from France, PTDI is preparing to deliver another CN235 to Senegal, and experts look at maritime security in the Cabo Delgado region.

In SANDF news, a junior infantry officer is the first South African to complete a Pakistani course, and COVID-19 delays the new Air Force Base Durban build.

In company news, the Special Defence Account cut means fewer projects for Armscor, Global Command & Control Technologies emerges as a new ‘decision augmentation’ specialist, Sat-Com is expecting boom year in 2021, Aero Vodochody is helping the Nigerian Air Force reactivate L-39 jets and Hensoldt South Africa launches its new Bushbaby surveillance system.







Available on Apple podcast, Google podcast, Stitcher, IHeartRadio and Spotify.

00:00:57 – Egypt unveils Temsah 4 APC

00:01:46 – Senegal to receive more Epsilon trainers from France

00:03:12 – PTDI preparing to deliver another CN235 to Senegal

00:03:58 – Maritime security and the Cabo Delgado insurgency

00:06:54 – Junior infantry officer is first South African to complete Pakistani course

00:07:34 – Organised agriculture buying into Project Koba-Tlala

00:08:18 – COVID-19 delays new AFB Durban build

00:09:03 – Special Defence Account cut means fewer projects for Armscor

00:09:57 – Global Command & Control Technologies emerges as a new ‘decision augmentation’ specialist

00:11:02 – Sat-Com expecting boom year in 2021