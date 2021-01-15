The Past Week in Defence #32 (30 November – 4 December 2020)

In this week’s edition, on the continent, G5 howitzers have been spotted in Libya, the US ambassador visits Mozambique amid the Cabo Delgado insurgency, South African armoured vehicles have been observed in Mozambique and South African border infrastructure upgrades are projected to cost R5 billion.

In SANDF news, parliamentarians see border protection ops “in the flesh”, SANDF and law enforcement confiscate R5 million worth of abalone in a combined operation, China donates more medical equipment to the SANDF and organised agriculture hears about Army Reserves’ Home Guard initiative.

In company news, Rheinmetall Denel Munition and the University of KwaZulu-Natal sign a cooperation agreement on rocket propulsion.

Available on Apple podcasts, Google podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and IHeartRadio.

00:00:53 – G5 howitzers seen in Libya

00:02:12 – US ambassador visits Mozambique amid Cabo Delgado insurgency

00:03:20 – South African armoured vehicles spotted in Mozambique

00:04:18 – SA border infrastructure upgrade projected to cost R5 billion

00:05:43 – Parliamentarians see border protection ops “in the flesh”

00:07:26 – SANDF, law enforcement confiscate R5 million worth of abalone in combined operation

00:09:16 – China donates more medical equipment to the SANDF

00:10:18 – Organised agriculture hears about Army Reserves’ Home Guard initiative







00:11:36 – RDM and UKZN sign cooperation agreement on rocket propulsion