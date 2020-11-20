The Past Week in Defence #28 (2 – 8 November)

In this week’s edition, on the continent, Algeria receives additional MiG-29 fighters, another vessel has been boarded in the Gulf of Guinea, Kenya finally receive all three C-27J Spartan transports and a statue of the first man in space is unveiled by Russia and the South African National Space Agency.

In SA National Defence Force news, General Buthelezi is officially Acting Chief of the SA Air Force, the Chinese embassy increases support for SA military veterans, dozens of military weapons are revealed to be lost or stolen over the last three years, defence personnel and remuneration come under the Parliamentary microscope and Cuban automated shooting training is demonstrated at Infantry School.







In defence industry news, an African country orders armoured vehicles from Turkey’s Otokar, there has been a resounding market response to the Pegasus vertical takeoff business jet, Rheinmetall Denel Munition receives a South African Army 60 mm mortar contract, Denel says the Hoefyster project is the biggest threat to the company and experts warn the South African defence industry is struggling, but avenues for growth exist.