The Past Week in Defence #26 (19-25 October)

In this week’s edition, on the continent, insurance costs increase in the Gulf of Guinea as piracy rises, Combined Maritime Forces seizes over 450kg of drugs in the largest methamphetamine bust in the Arabian Sea, France’s Piriou begins construction of a new Senegalese patrol vessel, the United States looks to increase cooperation with African navies, Niger, Tunisia and Morocco will receive ex-US C-130Hs and Russia supplies BRDM-2 vehicles to the Central African Republic.

In SANDF news, Military Skills Development volunteers receive Cuban automated shooting training, a SA Military Health Service general turns a container into a field hospital module, the 1 Military Hospital intensive care ward is up and running, and the Department of Military Veterans is not meeting its targets.

In company news, Lanseria will host an aerospace and defence trade show in 2021, the Solidarity trade union takes a tough line on Denel and AirBoss Defence Group is awarded another Egyptian Husky contract.

00:01:31 – Increased insurance costs in Gulf of Guinea as piracy rises

00:02:41 – Combined Maritime Forces Seizes over 450kg drugs in massive methamphetamine bust

00:03:31 – Piriou begins construction of first Senegalese patrol vessel

00:04:22 – US looks to increase cooperation with African navies

00:06:52 – Niger, Tunisia, Morocco to receive ex-US C-130Hs

00:08:08 – Russia supplies BRDM-2 vehicles to Central African Republic

00:08:55 – Cuban automated shooting training for MSD volunteers

00:09:52 – SAMHS general turns container into field hospital module

00:10:46 – 1 Mil intensive care ward up and running

00:11:50 – DMV not meeting targets

00:12:41 – Lanseria to host aerospace and defence trade show in 2021

00:13:26 – Trade union taking a tough line on Denel







00:14:23 – AirBoss Defence Group awarded Egyptian Husky contract