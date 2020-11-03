The Past Week in Defence #25 (12-18 October)

In this week’s edition, on the continent, the Gulf of Guinea is a world hotspot for kidnappings at sea, Ghana allocates $86 million for an armoured vehicle acquisition, the Nigerian Army reveals new acquisitions and additional UAVs are being acquired for the Nigerian Air Force.

In SANDF news, concerns arise over a lack of succession planning.

In company news, Hensoldt South Africa looks back on a notable year, Paramount expands its ‘Top Gun’ role in supporting the US Air Force, ALTI manufactures its Ascend UAV with surveillance and security in mind and Denel seeks R3.8 billion in extra state support.

00:01:06 – Gulf of Guinea is world hotspot for kidnappings at sea

00:01:54 – Ghana allocates $86 million for armoured vehicle acquisition

00:02:56 – Nigerian Army reveals new acquisitions

00:04:14 – Additional UAVs being acquired for the Nigerian Air Force

00:05:10 – Is there succession planning in the SANDF?

00:07:11 – Hensoldt South Africa looks back on a notable year

00:09:17 – Paramount expands ‘Top Gun’ role in supporting the US Air Force

00:10:21 – ALTI Ascend UAV built with surveillance and security in mind







00:11:54 – Denel seeks R3.8 billion in extra state support