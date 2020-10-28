The Past Week in Defence #24 (5-11 October)

In this week’s edition, on the continent, the USS Hershel Williams exercises with the Nigerian Navy, MONUSCO drawdown plans remain on track, Gauteng experiences rural crime and another step has been taken to improve rural safety.

In SANDF news, Operation Notlela is now officially over, the SAAF acquisition of SAA aircraft was up for discussion, Milkor Y4 grenade launcher project is handed over to the SA Army, and OSI systems complete First Article Acceptance Test for Project Biro.







In company news, the Department of Defence appoints the Save Denel team, the US military awards a new contract for Husky user support, , Drone Guards look forward to the autonomous future of drones and South African power systems specialist Aztec has expanded its business line to include blast-protected seating solutions.