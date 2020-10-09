The Past Week in Defence #22 (21 – 27 September)

In this week’s edition, on the continent, Algerian Su-30s have been spotted on a Russian production line, MONUSCO will “demilitarise and close offices” in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Ivory Coast is getting replacement Mi-24s after two crashes, Nigerian Super Tucanos begin arriving at Moody Air Force Base for training, suspected pirates attack off Ghana, the United States is seeking Land Cruisers for the Somali military and an ‘Inflated’ SA Police Service rubber bullet tender gets cancelled.

In SANDF news, the defence minister explains the dropping of unlicensed firearm charges against the Surgeon General, SANDF Chief Solly Shoke warns against soldiers attending “party political” meetings, the Goma C-130BZ recovery team is quarantined at Air Force Base Swartkop, the national state of disaster tasking continues for soldiers and military medics, Reserve Force utilisation in Operation Notlela has been praised by the top SANDF human resources officer, Ysterplaat celebrates Heritage Day and mobility packages add value to border protection.

In company news, no bailout, no Denel says defence and military veterans minister, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.







Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, IHeartRadio and Stitcher.