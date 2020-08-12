The Past Week in Defence #18 (25 – 31 July)

In this week’s edition, on the continent, the first Egyptian Su-35s have been spotted, rhino poaching declines significantly in South Africa, stock and other cross-border theft is a regular occurrence on the South Africa/Lesotho boundary, South Africa and China mark 58 years of defence cooperation and statistics show an increase in South Africa’s murder rate.

In SANDF news, another South African general leads the United Nations Force Intervention Brigade, soldiers stop stolen bakkies leaving South Africa, the crashed C-130BZ Hercules in the Democratic Republic of Congo is coming back to South Africa and the National Sea Rescue Institute assists a capsized SANDF boat.







In company news, trade union UASA is taking Denel to court over unpaid salaries, Denel ventilator prototype tests prove to be “better than expected”, Airborne Tactical Advantage Company Mirage F1s are ready to start US Air Force adversary training with help from Paramount, Pronex highlights its military vehicle engineering capabilities, Milkor plans to open offices in the United Arab Emirates and OTT acquires LMT Products.