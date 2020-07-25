The Past Week in Defence (11 July– 17 July)

In this week’s addition, we look at how civil unrest is on the rise globally, crew kidnappings increasing off West Africa, and the United Kingdom loaning Estonia four Jackal vehicles to support counter-terror operations in Mali. Elsewhere on the continent, Ethiopia has expressed interest in C295 transports and Airbus helicopters, Cameroon will receive ex-US Island Class patrol boats, two pilots have been killed in a Kenya Army MD500 helicopter crash, the Drone Council South Africa launches and the South African Revenue Service makes R115.6 million rhino horn bust. In SANDF news, cigarettes and dagga are confiscated and vehicles recovered by border protection patrols. The SANDF says military training is not affected by the coronavirus, a soldier is behind bars after fatal shootings in northern KwaZulu-Natal, the South African Air Force and Paramount launch a robotics programme for children, the Africa Aerospace and Defence exhibition postponement means no SA Air Force centenary airshow and parliament hears that defence salaries are a “critical challenge”. In company news, Armscor faces a major funding shortfall, Reutech Radar Systems signs a dealership agreement with drone-maker DJI and Chemring wins another Husky mine detection system contract.

