Podcast #6 (4 May – 8 May)

In this week’s addition, in African defence news, Egypt receives a submarine and looks to upgrade its Apache helicopters, Nigeria’s anti-piracy law misses the mark as more piracy attacks are reported in the Gulf of Guinea, Marshall Aerospace is awarded a contract to support Cameroon’s Hercules fleet, a new team offers the Bronco II aircraft to US special forces, Senegal is due to soon take delivery of a Shaldag patrol boat, and Milrem’s THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle concludes its Mali deployment. In South Africa, the AAD organisers hope the exhibition will go ahead as planned in September, the coronavirus puts pressure on South Africa’s maritime strategy, and Turkish aircraft bring medical supplies to SA and leave with ammunition. In the SANDF, SA soldiers confiscate millions of rands worth of cigerettes and alcohol on the border, the Operation Copper maritime security patrol extension will cost R154 million and a SAAF Oryx rescues another seafarer off the KwaZulu-Natal coast. And in other news, Paramount donates 1 000 facial masks to the SANDF and Malusi Motimele becomes Armscor chairman.







Now available on Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts.