defenceWeb Podcast #4 (20 April – 24 April)

In this week’s addition, aircraft have been acquired for Tunisia’s National Guard, Togo’s Air Force and Nigeria’s Air Force and a rocket accidentally fires from a parked aircraft in Chad. Smuggling of cigarettes and alcohol is on the rise in South Africa and Patricia De Lille defends the Beit Bridge border fence upgrade. A South African Air Force C130 suffers damage, the SA Military Health Service launches mass coronavirus screening, Operation Notlela claims its first military fatalities, new junior officers join the Reserve Force, the South African National Defence Force charges supplier over dated ration packs, and Veecraft is awarded tender to manufacture Transnet workboats.