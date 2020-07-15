defenceWeb News #15 (4 – 10 July)

On the continent, Germany renews its contract with Airbus for Heron unmanned aerial vehicles in Mali, an African navy orders two Israeli offshore patrol vessels, Nigerian JF-17 fighter jet pilots are training in Pakistan and a Nigerian Air Force ATR 42 returns home after maintenance in Germany. Peacekeeping operations are set to contract as Africa sees exponential growth of COVID-19 cases, Cameroon’s police are operating new armoured personnel carriers, Madagascar is operating Panthera T4 armoured vehicles and a call has come for South Africa and the Southern African Development Community to assist Mozambique with its insurgency.

In South African National Defence Force news, soldiers are still patrolling the Cape Flats, a civilian was shot and killed by a soldier in Mpumalanga, South African soldiers receive UN medals, military medics are in the Eastern Cape to help the provincial health department, a South African Air Force Oryx comes to the rescue again, A C-130 Hercules is involved in runway excursion at Air Force Base Ysterplaat and the Department of Defence’s Operation Notlela budget request is slashed by R1.5 billion.

In company news, the Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries Association of South Africa announces a new board, Paramount donates face visors to Gauteng health workers and Denel puts PMP assets up for sale.







