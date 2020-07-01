defenceWeb News #12 (13 June – 19 June)

In this week’s addition, on the continent, Russian aircraft are active in Libya, global multilateral peace operations declined in 2019, the Royal Air Force extends its Chinook deployment in Mali and another private military contractor aircraft has gone down in Mozambique.
In SANDF news, Reserves are making a big contribution to Operations Corona and Notlela, the Chaplain General praises soldiers’ behaviour during Operation Notlela, the SANDF condemns a video of a uniformed man abusing a woman, the Military Ombud continues to look into the death of Collins Khosa, Joint Operations says the aerial component of Operation Corona border safeguarding is totally neglected, Thaba Tshane will be run as a military townand the Department of Defence gives update on its fourth quarter achievements.
In company news, the Aerospace Industry Support Initiative is looking at South Africa’s small and medium-sized entrepreneur community for technology support and Denel gives an update on its turnaround strategy, main projects and ability to pay salaries.
