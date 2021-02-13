The Past Week in Defence #39 (1 February – 7 February 2021)

In this week’s edition, on the continent, Angola receives K-8W jets from China.

In SANDF news, a Parliamentary research report suggest the SANDF is top-heavy with generals, the controversial Cuban drug acquisition is under task team and oversight committee microscopes, the Defence Legal Services Division faces trials and tribulations, COVID-19 hasn’t beached the Navy and SA Air Force Day goes digital.

In industry news, Ford partners with SVI Engineering to offer armoured Ranger bakkies, Rheinmetall Denel Munition receives an aircraft bomb order from Asia as it expands its bomb lineup, Hensoldt South Africa launches a new radar business after the acquisition of Tellumat business units, Denel explains its R1.9 billion loss in its latest annual report as the company operates at 30% capacity and Denel Aeronautics records a moderate loss for the last financial year.







00:00:59 – Angola receives final K-8W jets from China

00:01:56 – SANDF is top-heavy with generals – Parliamentary research report

00:03:23 – Cuban drug acquisition under task team and oversight committee microscopes

00:04:42 – Trials and tribulations at Defence Legal Services Division

00:06:10 – COVID-19 hasn’t beached the Navy

00:07:00 – SA Air Force Day goes digital

00:09:25 – Ford partners with SVI Engineering to offer armoured Ranger

00:11:12 – RDM receives aircraft bomb order from Asia as it expands bomb lineup

00:12:42 – Hensoldt South Africa launches new radar business after Tellumat acquisition

00:13:37 – Denel explains R1.9 billion loss in latest annual report

00:15:31 – Moderate loss for Denel Aeronautics in last financial year