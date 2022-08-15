UPDF delegation in Simon’s Town

The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) delegation visiting South African military museums interrupted its study tour for a courtesy call on Flag Officer Fleet (FOF) before entering Commander Leon Steyn’s domain.

Steyn is the officer in charge at the SA Navy (SAN) Museum and welcomed the Ugandans after a formal welcome to Naval Base Simon’s Town by Rear Admiral (JG) Andre de Wet and then on to Rear Admiral Musewenkosi “Kop” Nkomonde, the most senior naval officer at fleet headquarters.

At the museum on the naval base, Steyn briefed and gave a guided tour to his East African visitors. The Ugandans, led by Major General Henry Masiko, were informed of the how’s and why’s which led to the Navy museum being established as well as the legal policy and framework and business strategy guiding its operation. Steyn also provided an insight into how the museum remained relevant as well as the display and design of exhibits, Leading Seaman Thabang Ramphago reports.

The Ugandans’ day in Simon’s Town finished with a tour of the Valour Class frigate SAS Mendi (F148) before heading to Cape Town and the Castle of Good Hope. Responsibility for the Castle is vested in Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise’s portfolio, with the major portion of its funding allocated from the defence budget.







Prior to the Western Cape call, the UPDF delegation were briefed on historical aspects of the SA Army headquarters building on the western side of the Pretoria CBD and visited the SA Air Force (SAAF) Museum at nearby Air Force Base (AFB) Swartkop. They aim to benchmark local military museums with a view to “conserve and preserve Uganda’s military antiquity and stimulate nation building” according to delegation member Brigadier General Alex Oluput.