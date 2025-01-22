South African Labour Corps honoured with new Cape Town memorial

Princess Anne, President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), on Wednesday officially unveiled the CWGC Labour Corps Memorial in Cape Town to commemorate the contribution of more than 1 700 non-combatants who died while participating in Britain’s First World War effort in Africa.

The new Cape Town Labour Corps Memorial is situated in the Company’s Garden. As a site of remembrance, it addresses past inequalities in commemoration, the CWGC said in a statement on 22 January. The memorial comprises a field of 1 772 posts made from African Iroko hardwood, with one post representing every life lost. Each post is engraved with a name and date of death.

“It is now known that the (then) Imperial War Graves Commission, alongside colonial administrations, failed to honour at least 100 000 African and Indian service personnel with the same recognition given to Europeans. The landmark new memorial stands as a tribute to the long-overlooked contributions of South Africa’s military labourers during the First World War. It uses contemporary design to share a fuller, inclusive historical narrative of global conflict,” the CWGC said.

Integral to the design is a specially commissioned poem and epitaph, which was part of a joint project between the CWGC and the Royal Society of Literature. Poets Koleka Putuma and Daljit Nagra collaborated on the verse, which expresses the sentiment of loss and retrospective recognition in the context of modern-day South Africa.

“We are deeply honoured and grateful to our President for joining us in unveiling this truly remarkable memorial today, in the presence of descendants whose relatives put their lives on the line for the freedoms we all enjoy today. This landmark memorial, designed and built collaboratively in South Africa, testifies to our shared global history and responsibility to honour all those who gave their lives in service. It acts as a poignant tribute to the predominantly black South Africans who fought in Africa during the First World War and who were not commemorated at the time. The careful and deliberate design of this new memorial offers visitors the space to contemplate the scale of loss of military labourers who gave their lives – ensuring their contribution to the war effort is never forgotten,” said Claire Horton, Director General of the CWGC.

“We are proud to honour, through this Cape Town Labour Corps Memorial, more than 1 700 servicemen who made the ultimate contribution in the fight against tyranny more than a century ago. This memorial is a wonderful tribute to black South African servicemen who perished in the First World War, and whose stories were often overlooked in the telling of that history. I can think of no better place to remember their contribution than right here in our beautiful and much-loved Company’s Garden in the heart of the Mother City,” said Geordin Hill-Lewis, the Mayor of Cape Town.

Zweletu Hlakula, a bank manager in Port St Johns, Eastern Cape, is the great grandson of Job Hlakula who was part of the Labour Corps and who is commemorated on the new memorial. He said: “We are very proud of him. We even rejoice when we talk about Job, it’s a pride that we’ve got in our name, for him to be remembered, for him to be in the history of our South Africa, that makes us very humble.”

Retired teacher Elliot Malunga Delihlazo is the great nephew of Bhesengile Delihlazo, now commemorated on the memorial. He said: “It makes us proud really, that at last, we can be one of the families that people can talk about in the due course of history. That we have made a mark, not just any mark, but an indelible mark.”

More than four million black and Asian men served in European and American armies, according to research by academic and author Dr Santanu Das, with many conscripted or coerced from Egypt and colonies in west and east Africa, The Guardian reported. A 2021 inquiry found that 116 000 to 350 000 World War I casualties were never commemorated because of “pervasive racism”. Another 45 000 to 54 000 African and Asian service members were commemorated “unequally”.

The CWGC is also looking at commemorating 1 100 members of Sierra Leone’s labour corps.

600 black South African servicemen perished on 21 February 1917 when the SS Mendi – bringing them from Cape Town to France – was hit and sunk by the SS Darrow in the English Channel. 21 February is commemorated as Armed Forces Day in South Africa.